Premfish baits investors

Posted in: Fishing

Microsoft offers grants to organisations working to improve affordable internet access

Posted in: Information Technology

Sectional doors for Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit

Posted in: Warehousing & Storage

Konecranes designs new universal rope guide

Posted in: Materials Handling & Equipment

Over 40 years in business and still putting the customer first

Posted in: News Item

Premfish baits investors

20 January, 2017  |Fishing

Premfish baits investors

Cape Town-based Premier Fishing has confirmed its listing on the JSE this year, and with that development the company ha...

Microsoft offers grants to organisations working to improve affordable internet access

20 January, 2017  |Information Technology

Microsoft offers grants to organisations working to improve affordable internet access

In early December 2016 Microsoft Corporation renewed its Affordable Access Initiative grant fund for a second year. The ...

Minister Brown asks Eskom to give errant municipalities a little more time

20 January, 2017  |News

Minister Brown asks Eskom to give errant municipalities a little more time

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Lynne Brown, has instructed Eskom to afford municipalities time until the ...

Sectional doors for Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit

20 January, 2017  |Warehousing & Storage

Sectional doors for Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit

In the past year, the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit has undergone a dramatic transformation, with extensive refurbishments ...

Materials Handling & Equipment

Reducing maintenance on chute systems is simple

Reducing maintenance on chute systems is simple

17 January, 2017

Transfer points don’t need to be high maintenance areas on a mine anymore. This ...

Power Tools

SKF offers new shaft alignment tool

SKF offers new shaft alignment tool

17 January, 2017

SKF announced the introduction of its SKF shaft alignment tool TKSA 71. Designed...

Conferences & Expos

Leading Cape turnkey exhibition supplier gears up for growth

Leading Cape turnkey exhibition supplier gears up …

17 January, 2017

With a very successful 2016 under its belt – including assisting its newest clie...

Money Matters in Business

City of Cape Town throws its weight behind supporting suppliers to access markets

City of Cape Town throws its weight behind support…

17 January, 2017

City of Cape Town has endorsed the Smart Procurement World/ Enterprise and ...

News Item

Runaway victory at Cape2Rio

Runaway victory at Cape2Rio

16 January, 2017

The yacht Runaway from Peru was first to cross the line at the 2017 Cape2Rio pre...

Power Transmission & Geared Drives

Eskom suspends supply interruptions to five municipalities

Eskom suspends supply interruptions to five munici…

16 January, 2017

According to Herlad Live Eskom has suspended planned supply interruptions to fiv...

News Item

The forecast for Western Cape tourism in 2017 is very encouraging

The forecast for Western Cape tourism in 2017 is v…

16 January, 2017

Early indications are that our region is enjoying a bumper peak tourism period. ...

News Item

SA to participate in World Economic Forum

SA to participate in World Economic Forum

16 January, 2017

According to SAnews.gov.za Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Davos-Klo...

Conferences & Expos

One month to go to Africa Energy Indaba with exciting side events

One month to go to Africa Energy Indaba with excit…

16 January, 2017

Energy is a prerequisite for sustainable economic growth in Africa and has been ...

Information Technology

Email or SMS invoices and let clients pay immediately online

Email or SMS invoices and let clients pay immediat…

16 January, 2017

Small business owners that don’t sell their goods or services online can now off...

Motoring

Ford Issues Safety Recall for Kuga 1.6

Ford Issues Safety Recall for Kuga 1.6

16 January, 2017

Ford South Africa is issuing a safety recall for Kuga models equipped with the 1...

News Item

Foreign students boost Cape Town economy

Foreign students boost Cape Town economy

16 January, 2017

Cape Town – More than a thousand foreign students took part in the University of...

Building / Construction

'Transport & Construction' and 'Trucks-Parts & Equipment,' The helping hand to get you to success.

'Transport & Construction' and 'Trucks-Parts …

16 January, 2017

'Transport & Construction' a very well known Brand in the sector is a 118 pa...

Transport / Fleet Management & Finance

On the financial wish list for 2017

On the financial wish list for 2017

13 January, 2017

Although South Africa has little reason for alarm when it comes to the stability...

News Item

10 things South African businesses are most stressed about in 2017

10 things South African businesses are most stress…

13 January, 2017

Aside from political uncertainty, a tough local and global economy and increasin...

Information Technology

EMSS Group invests in IoT and mobile app company

EMSS Group invests in IoT and mobile app company

13 January, 2017

Stellenbosch-based EMSS Group has invested in mobile and Internet of Things (IoT...

