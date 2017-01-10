16 January, 2017 |News Item
The yacht Runaway from Peru was first to cross the line at the 2017 Cape2Rio presented by Maserati. Owned and skippered ...
16 January, 2017 |Power Transmission & Geared Drives
According to Herlad Live Eskom has suspended planned supply interruptions to five municipalities‚ saying that payments h...
16 January, 2017 |News Item
Early indications are that our region is enjoying a bumper peak tourism period.
16 January, 2017 |News Item
According to SAnews.gov.za Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, where he is leading ...
16 January, 2017
Cape Town – More than a thousand foreign students took part in the University of...
Transport / Fleet Management & Finance
13 January, 2017
Although South Africa has little reason for alarm when it comes to the stability...
13 January, 2017
Aside from political uncertainty, a tough local and global economy and increasin...
13 January, 2017
Stellenbosch-based EMSS Group has invested in mobile and Internet of Things (IoT...
12 January, 2017
The South African Renewable Energy Council (SAREC), together with various indepe...
12 January, 2017
Businesses have begun to recognize that inefficient use of natural resources pos...
12 January, 2017
The residential property market has had its ups and downs during 2016 as the eco...
12 January, 2017
Tina Joemat-Pettersson, Minister of Energy has appointed Christopher Forlee as C...
12 January, 2017
'Transport & Construction' a 118 page digest that is Mailed Monthly and dire...
11 January, 2017
Government and the car manufacturing industry are headed for a showdown over pro...
11 January, 2017
Amid last year’s unprecedented economic challenges of a weakening rand, fluctuat...
11 January, 2017
South Africa, like other emerging markets, and the rest of the African continent...
11 January, 2017
New direct flights to Cape Town have given the tourist industry a fabulous boost...
10 January, 2017
Passengers arriving at Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) on 28th December 2...
10 January, 2017
As water use continues to exceed targeted levels, the City calls on residents to...
Electrical Industry / Cable Accessories
10 January, 2017
Electro Air, the Airstream Compressors (Pty) Ltd distributor for the Western Cap...