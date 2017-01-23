Menu

News

Sanlam portfolios take the lead

Posted in: News Item

Tru-Cape cherry season delivers high-value returns despite smaller crop

Posted in: Food, Beverage & Wine

Cape Town intensifies water restrictions

Posted in: Water Management

Barloworld and BayWa to extend collaboration in southern Africa

Posted in: Materials Handling & Equipment

SA, UK to strengthen ties despite Brexit

Posted in: News Item

Latest News

Sanlam portfolios take the lead

27 January, 2017  |News Item

Sanlam portfolios take the lead

Several Sanlam portfolio managers brought home accolades for being the top performers in their fund categ...

Tru-Cape cherry season delivers high-value returns despite smaller crop

27 January, 2017  |Food, Beverage & Wine

Tru-Cape cherry season delivers high-value returns despite smaller crop

Despite Ficksburg's self-proclaimed position as South Africa’s Cherry Capital, the Free State might soon have to fight f...

Cape Town intensifies water restrictions

27 January, 2017  |Water Management

Cape Town intensifies water restrictions

According to SAnews.gov.za The City of Cape Town has approved the implementation of tougher water restrictions on t...

Barloworld and BayWa to extend collaboration in southern Africa

27 January, 2017  |Materials Handling & Equipment

Barloworld and BayWa to extend collaboration in southern Africa

South African Barloworld Limited and BayWa AG (Germany) are to establish a new joint venture (JV) to further their ...

Featured Articles

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
Prev Next

News Item

SA, UK to strengthen ties despite Brexit

SA, UK to strengthen ties despite Brexit

26 January, 2017

According to SAnews.gov.za South Africa and the United Kingdom have committed to...

Conferences & Expos

Industry supports Machine Tools Africa 2017 as sales exceed 70%

Industry supports Machine Tools Africa 2017 as sal…

26 January, 2017

With seven months still to go and the two allocated exhibition halls largely boo...

Electrical Industry / Cable Accessories

Rockwell Automation launches new industrial security appliance

Rockwell Automation launches new industrial securi…

26 January, 2017

Most IT firewalls today cannot protect against threats to industrial network tra...

Materials Handling & Equipment

Measurement and regulation by mass

Measurement and regulation by mass

26 January, 2017

Kobold has on offer digital flowmeters, type DMS, that record the mass of gasses...

Heavy Lifting

Goscor cracks Clicks

Goscor cracks Clicks

26 January, 2017

Some things are worth the effort! After a long time of pursuing this important c...

News Item

Cape Town Stadium – your quintessential events location

Cape Town Stadium – your quintessential events loc…

25 January, 2017

The impressive Cape Town Stadium, with its idyllic backdrop, is fast becoming So...

Heavy Lifting

Goscor Rental Company has record month

Goscor Rental Company has record month

25 January, 2017

A fine year all-round has culminated in Goscor Rental Company (GRC) having its b...

Waste Management & Recycling

Global Plastics Industry effort to combat marine litter grows in 2016

Global Plastics Industry effort to combat marine l…

25 January, 2017

Seven new signatories were added to The Declaration of the Global Plastics Assoc...

Food, Beverage & Wine

From Clicks to Bricks

From Clicks to Bricks

25 January, 2017

The year of 2016 proved to be an exciting year for the team at Cybercellar....

Materials Handling & Equipment

SEW-Eurodrive launches new Field Service Department

SEW-Eurodrive launches new Field Service Departmen…

24 January, 2017

SEW-Eurodrive has established a Field Service Department, headed up by newly-app...

News Item

New Renttech SA sales outlet offers customers greater convenience and service levels

New Renttech SA sales outlet offers customers grea…

24 January, 2017

Renttech South Africa, a leader in the sales and rental of top quality welding, ...

Property

Affordable housing prioritised in the Western Cape

Affordable housing prioritised in the Western Cape

24 January, 2017

Bonginkosi Madikizela, Western Cape Provincial Minister of Human Settlements,&nb...

Opinion

Tough times, but SA wine industry is tougher

Tough times, but SA wine industry is tougher

24 January, 2017

The South African wine industry is going through some tough times, but sustainab...

Food, Beverage & Wine

Mitigating fire and other risks in the South African wine industry

Mitigating fire and other risks in the South Afric…

23 January, 2017

The recent spate of fires in the winelands of the Western Cape has again brought...

Materials Handling & Equipment

Laminated timber viable for structural applications

Laminated timber viable for structural application…

23 January, 2017

As a country whose available natural resources need to be conserved and used opt...

Short course MBA / Skills development/ Training

Flooring industry artisan training now vital

Flooring industry artisan training now vital

23 January, 2017

The Flooring Industry Training Association (FITA) has grown in membership and st...

Industries

About us

Follow us

Follow us @BusinessNewsCT

BusinessNewsCT Cape Town Stadium – your quintessential events location - https://t.co/M4ZrtB6PVr #CapeTown #stadium #events https://t.co/dzuefJvemy
Jan 25replyretweetfavorite
BusinessNewsCT Goscor Rental Company has record month - https://t.co/5NG2Ijp67x #Goscor https://t.co/ixOSb3opfj
Jan 25replyretweetfavorite
BusinessNewsCT Global Plastics Industry effort to combat marine litter grows in 2016 - https://t.co/vE5p3vJzrd #plastics #marinershttps://t.co/MpvEMO7Xgm
Jan 25replyretweetfavorite