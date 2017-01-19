Menu

SA, UK to strengthen ties despite Brexit

Industry supports Machine Tools Africa 2017 as sales exceed 70%

Rockwell Automation launches new industrial security appliance

Measurement and regulation by mass

Goscor cracks Clicks

26 January, 2017  |News Item

According to SAnews.gov.za South Africa and the United Kingdom have committed to strengthening ties amid preparations by...

26 January, 2017  |Conferences & Expos

With seven months still to go and the two allocated exhibition halls largely booked, industry has demonstrated its stron...

26 January, 2017  |Electrical Industry / Cable Accessories

Most IT firewalls today cannot protect against threats to industrial network traffic, which limits their ability to mini...

26 January, 2017  |Materials Handling & Equipment

Kobold has on offer digital flowmeters, type DMS, that record the mass of gasses and are therefore unaffected by pressur...

News Item

Cape Town Stadium – your quintessential events location

25 January, 2017

The impressive Cape Town Stadium, with its idyllic backdrop, is fast becoming So...

Heavy Lifting

Goscor Rental Company has record month

25 January, 2017

A fine year all-round has culminated in Goscor Rental Company (GRC) having its b...

Waste Management & Recycling

Global Plastics Industry effort to combat marine litter grows in 2016

25 January, 2017

Seven new signatories were added to The Declaration of the Global Plastics Assoc...

Food, Beverage & Wine

From Clicks to Bricks

25 January, 2017

The year of 2016 proved to be an exciting year for the team at Cybercellar....

Materials Handling & Equipment

SEW-Eurodrive launches new Field Service Department

24 January, 2017

SEW-Eurodrive has established a Field Service Department, headed up by newly-app...

News Item

New Renttech SA sales outlet offers customers greater convenience and service levels

24 January, 2017

Renttech South Africa, a leader in the sales and rental of top quality welding, ...

Property

Affordable housing prioritised in the Western Cape

24 January, 2017

Bonginkosi Madikizela, Western Cape Provincial Minister of Human Settlements,&nb...

Opinion

Tough times, but SA wine industry is tougher

24 January, 2017

The South African wine industry is going through some tough times, but sustainab...

Food, Beverage & Wine

Mitigating fire and other risks in the South African wine industry

23 January, 2017

The recent spate of fires in the winelands of the Western Cape has again brought...

Materials Handling & Equipment

Laminated timber viable for structural applications

23 January, 2017

As a country whose available natural resources need to be conserved and used opt...

Short course MBA / Skills development/ Training

Flooring industry artisan training now vital

23 January, 2017

The Flooring Industry Training Association (FITA) has grown in membership and st...

Fishing

Premfish baits investors

20 January, 2017

Cape Town-based Premier Fishing has confirmed its listing on the JSE this year, ...

Information Technology

Microsoft offers grants to organisations working to improve affordable internet access

20 January, 2017

In early December 2016 Microsoft Corporation renewed its Affordable Access Initi...

News

Minister Brown asks Eskom to give errant municipalities a little more time

20 January, 2017

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Lynne Brown, has instructed Eskom to af...

Warehousing & Storage

Sectional doors for Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit

20 January, 2017

In the past year, the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit has undergone a dramatic transf...

Materials Handling & Equipment

Konecranes designs new universal rope guide

19 January, 2017

Konecranes has introduced a rope guide that is a convenient, high-quality, low-c...

