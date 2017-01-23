27 January, 2017 |News Item
Several Sanlam portfolio managers brought home accolades for being the top performers in their fund categ...
27 January, 2017 |Food, Beverage & Wine
Despite Ficksburg's self-proclaimed position as South Africa’s Cherry Capital, the Free State might soon have to fight f...
27 January, 2017 |Water Management
According to SAnews.gov.za The City of Cape Town has approved the implementation of tougher water restrictions on t...
27 January, 2017 |Materials Handling & Equipment
South African Barloworld Limited and BayWa AG (Germany) are to establish a new joint venture (JV) to further their ...
26 January, 2017
According to SAnews.gov.za South Africa and the United Kingdom have committed to...
26 January, 2017
With seven months still to go and the two allocated exhibition halls largely boo...
Electrical Industry / Cable Accessories
26 January, 2017
Most IT firewalls today cannot protect against threats to industrial network tra...
Materials Handling & Equipment
26 January, 2017
Kobold has on offer digital flowmeters, type DMS, that record the mass of gasses...
26 January, 2017
Some things are worth the effort! After a long time of pursuing this important c...
25 January, 2017
The impressive Cape Town Stadium, with its idyllic backdrop, is fast becoming So...
25 January, 2017
A fine year all-round has culminated in Goscor Rental Company (GRC) having its b...
25 January, 2017
Seven new signatories were added to The Declaration of the Global Plastics Assoc...
25 January, 2017
The year of 2016 proved to be an exciting year for the team at Cybercellar....
Materials Handling & Equipment
24 January, 2017
SEW-Eurodrive has established a Field Service Department, headed up by newly-app...
24 January, 2017
Renttech South Africa, a leader in the sales and rental of top quality welding, ...
24 January, 2017
Bonginkosi Madikizela, Western Cape Provincial Minister of Human Settlements,&nb...
24 January, 2017
The South African wine industry is going through some tough times, but sustainab...
23 January, 2017
The recent spate of fires in the winelands of the Western Cape has again brought...
Materials Handling & Equipment
23 January, 2017
As a country whose available natural resources need to be conserved and used opt...
Short course MBA / Skills development/ Training
23 January, 2017
The Flooring Industry Training Association (FITA) has grown in membership and st...