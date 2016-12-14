Menu

News

SA’s economic future is by no means sealed

Posted in: News Item

Global manufacturing growth ‘sluggish’

Posted in: Manufacturing

R150m Chinese investment boost for SA

Posted in: News Item

Wildfires damage four SA wine estates

Posted in: News Item

Class of 2016 urged to opt for vocational training

Posted in: Short course MBA / Skills development/ Training

Latest News

SA’s economic future is by no means sealed

09 January, 2017  |News Item

SA’s economic future is by no means sealed

When the newness of the year wears off, focus and talks about growing the economy, labour participation and jobs will be...

Global manufacturing growth ‘sluggish’

09 January, 2017  |Manufacturing

Global manufacturing growth ‘sluggish’

Global manufacturing growth remained low in the third quarter of 2016, reflecting a prolonged yet fragile recovery ...

R150m Chinese investment boost for SA

09 January, 2017  |News Item

R150m Chinese investment boost for SA

The R150 million Chinese investment at the Dube Trade Port which will build local capacity in the manufacturing of fibre...

Wildfires damage four SA wine estates

09 January, 2017  |News Item

Wildfires damage four SA wine estates

According to the The Drinks Business more than 100 firefighters have been battling wildfires throughout the Helderb...

Featured Articles

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
Prev Next

Short course MBA / Skills development/ Training

Class of 2016 urged to opt for vocational training

Class of 2016 urged to opt for vocational training

06 January, 2017

The resurgence of violent #FeesMustFall protests in 2016, following the Minister...

News Item

UK, China, South Africa downgrade calls loom for Moody's

UK, China, South Africa downgrade calls loom for M…

06 January, 2017

Moody's is likely to make key rating calls on Britain, China and South Africa am...

News Item

Committees congratulate successful matriculants

Committees congratulate successful matriculants

06 January, 2017

The Select Committee on Education and Recreation and the Portfolio Committee on ...

Water Management

Cape Town could face more water restrictions

Cape Town could face more water restrictions

05 January, 2017

According to IOL Statistics show that water consumption in Cape Town has dr...

Electrical Industry / Cable Accessories

Schneider Electric South Africa signs Eya Bantu as an Alliance Partner for the energy sector

Schneider Electric South Africa signs Eya Bantu as…

19 December, 2016

Schneider Electric, a global specialist in energy management and automation toda...

Electrical Industry / Cable Accessories

Parker’s E-Steering offers greater efficiency in commercial vehicle applications

Parker’s E-Steering offers greater efficiency in c…

19 December, 2016

Parker Hannifin, the global leader in motion and control technologies, is now ab...

News Item

World Skills Provincial challenge participants acknowledged

World Skills Provincial challenge participants ack…

19 December, 2016

Western Cape finalists and winners of the provincial leg of the WSSA (WorldSkill...

Maritime Industry

Sea Harvest geared for growth

Sea Harvest geared for growth

15 December, 2016

Over the past two years, Sea Harvest has enjoyed tremendous success and has even...

News Item

City to amplify Cape Town’s standing as a globally competitive business destination

City to amplify Cape Town’s standing as a globally…

15 December, 2016

Patricia de Lille, the Mayor of Cape Town, gives insight regarding the launch of...

Opinion

“Thousands have lived without love, not one without water,” WH Auden

“Thousands have lived without love, not one withou…

15 December, 2016

When is a crisis not a crisis? When you live in South Africa, or that’s the way ...

News Item

Rocla launches Thuthukisa Sanitation Initiative

Rocla launches Thuthukisa Sanitation Initiative

15 December, 2016

The Rocla Thuthukisa Sanitation Initiative (TSI) has launched its Community Cast...

Waste Management & Recycling

Innovative decentralised wastewater system offers massive water and energy-saving benefits

Innovative decentralised wastewater system offers …

15 December, 2016

Maskam Water’s premises in Brackenfell Industria was the venue for the launch of...

News Item

Uber launches self-driving pilot in San Francisco with Volvo Cars

Uber launches self-driving pilot in San Francisco …

14 December, 2016

Uber, the ride-sharing technology company, is expanding its self-driving pilot t...

Electrical Industry / Cable Accessories

Home automation project includes hydronic underfloor heating

Home automation project includes hydronic underflo…

14 December, 2016

Today’s technology makes home automation a very real and practical proposition –...

News Item

Curro Holdings shines at The Sunday Times Top 100 Companies awards

Curro Holdings shines at The Sunday Times Top 100 …

14 December, 2016

Curro Holdings is proud to announce that it secured third place at The Sunday Ti...

Packaging/Machinery/Printing & Converting

Omron’s new 1S servo range boosts machine productivity

Omron’s new 1S servo range boosts machine producti…

14 December, 2016

Omron has launched an innovative new range of servo systems that support advance...

Industries

About us

Follow us

Follow us @BusinessNewsCT

BusinessNewsCT RT @Frost_Sullivan: .@Frost_Sullivan finds @FireEye dominates the #malware sandbox industry with the majority of market share! https://t.co
19mreplyretweetfavorite
BusinessNewsCT Class of 2016 urged to opt for vocational training - https://t.co/8tsKPdjffH #Training #vocations #2016 https://t.co/MMv7KECVpl
14hreplyretweetfavorite
BusinessNewsCT UK, China, South Africa downgrade calls loom for Moody's - https://t.co/fRpoVAvxK2 #southafrica #moodys https://t.co/5YPFAG0mBJ
14hreplyretweetfavorite