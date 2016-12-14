According to IOL Statistics show that water consumption in Cape Town has dr...

The Select Committee on Education and Recreation and the Portfolio Committee on ...

Moody's is likely to make key rating calls on Britain, China and South Africa am...

The resurgence of violent #FeesMustFall protests in 2016, following the Minister...

Over the past two years, Sea Harvest has enjoyed tremendous success and has even...

Western Cape finalists and winners of the provincial leg of the WSSA (WorldSkill...

Parker Hannifin, the global leader in motion and control technologies, is now ab...

Schneider Electric, a global specialist in energy management and automation toda...