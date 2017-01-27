Menu

News

Chemical companies seek alternative methods for industrial wastewater treatment in SA

Posted in: News Item

Preparations for the State of the Nation Address 2017

Posted in: News Item

Pepkor Africa appoints new managing director

Posted in: News Item

Water restrictions to continue countrywide

Posted in: News Item

Africa’s Largest eCommerce and Fintech Show returns to Cape Town this February

Posted in: Conferences & Expos

Latest News

Chemical companies seek alternative methods for industrial wastewater treatment in SA

03 February, 2017  |News Item

Chemical companies seek alternative methods for industrial wastewater treatment in SA

South Africa’s growing concerns about water scarcity and infrastructure inadequacy are said to escalate the need for eff...

Preparations for the State of the Nation Address 2017

03 February, 2017  |News Item

Preparations for the State of the Nation Address 2017

President Jacob Zuma has called a Joint Sitting of Parliament on 9 February 2017 to deliver the State of the N...

Pepkor Africa appoints new managing director

03 February, 2017  |News Item

Pepkor Africa appoints new managing director

Pepkor Africa announces that Garth Napier has been appointed Managing Director of Pepkor Africa, reporting to the Pepkor...

Water restrictions to continue countrywide

03 February, 2017  |News Item

Water restrictions to continue countrywide

With the recent rains across the country not making enough impact on the drought, water restrictions will continue, says...

Featured Articles

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
Prev Next

News Item

Mission Point Mining washes its face with CDE equipment

Mission Point Mining washes its face with CDE equi…

01 February, 2017

Dust clouds whirling in the sweltering heat welcome you to the busy Mission Poin...

News Item

SA, Thailand to strengthen economic ties

SA, Thailand to strengthen economic ties

01 February, 2017

According to SAnews.gov.za South Africa will this week sign a Memorandum of...

Conferences & Expos

Just around the corner; Africa Energy Indaba with exciting side events

Just around the corner; Africa Energy Indaba with …

01 February, 2017

Energy is a prerequisite for sustainable economic growth in Africa and has been ...

Food, Beverage & Wine

'Cummins' and 'Food & Trees for Africa' partner in food-garden initiative

'Cummins' and 'Food & Trees for Africa' partne…

31 January, 2017

'Food & Trees for Africa' is assisting Cummins with its successful food-gard...

Waste Management & Recycling

Waste pickers save the SA economy millions annually

Waste pickers save the SA economy millions annuall…

31 January, 2017

According to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), in 2014&...

Packaging/Machinery/Printing & Converting

A new generation of technical experts

A new generation of technical experts

31 January, 2017

Pyrotec PackMark offers the very latest labelling, coding and print and apply eq...

News Item

De Lille resigns as DA Western Cape leader

De Lille resigns as DA Western Cape leader

31 January, 2017

Patricia de Lille has resigned as the Democratic Alliance’s Western Cape leader‚...

News Item

Petrol price to increase in February

Petrol price to increase in February

30 January, 2017

According to SAnews.gov.za Motorists will have to dig deeper into their poc...

Information Technology

Free Wi-Fi coup for Century City

Free Wi-Fi coup for Century City

30 January, 2017

In a major coup for Century City and one expected to further boost demand for pr...

News Item

City invests R60m to install new ceilings in old 'RDP' houses

City invests R60m to install new ceilings in old '…

30 January, 2017

The City of Cape Town’s Transport and Urban Development Authority is gearing up ...

Conferences & Expos

Shows, exhibitions and conferences: connecting to thousands under one roof

Shows, exhibitions and conferences: connecting to …

30 January, 2017

Imagine the opportunities that become available when one business is given the p...

Information Technology

New app technology set to radically improve employee management

New app technology set to radically improve employ…

27 January, 2017

A Cape Town-based start-up company has unveiled a new phone app that is set to r...

News Item

Sanlam portfolios take the lead

Sanlam portfolios take the lead

27 January, 2017

Several Sanlam portfolio managers brought home accolades for bein...

Food, Beverage & Wine

Tru-Cape cherry season delivers high-value returns despite smaller crop

Tru-Cape cherry season delivers high-value returns…

27 January, 2017

Despite Ficksburg's self-proclaimed position as South Africa’s Cherry Capital, t...

Water Management

Cape Town intensifies water restrictions

Cape Town intensifies water restrictions

27 January, 2017

According to SAnews.gov.za The City of Cape Town has approved the implement...

Materials Handling & Equipment

Barloworld and BayWa to extend collaboration in southern Africa

Barloworld and BayWa to extend collaboration in so…

27 January, 2017

South African Barloworld Limited and BayWa AG (Germany) are to establish a ...

Industries

About us

Follow us

Follow us @BusinessNewsCT

BusinessNewsCT Sugar tax to promote health, curb obesity - https://t.co/878pvT27Ib #sugartax https://t.co/k0IkXEyaWI
Feb 02replyretweetfavorite
BusinessNewsCT Waste pickers save the SA economy millions annually - https://t.co/z4ddvHTWjP #waste https://t.co/wYMNDb70Av
Feb 01replyretweetfavorite
BusinessNewsCT Petrol price to increase in February - https://t.co/vWaK9cbpfQ https://t.co/PTpsgD2Y6S
Jan 31replyretweetfavorite