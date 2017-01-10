Menu

Runaway victory at Cape2Rio

Eskom suspends supply interruptions to five municipalities

The forecast for Western Cape tourism in 2017 is very encouraging

SA to participate in World Economic Forum

One month to go to Africa Energy Indaba with exciting side events

16 January, 2017  |News Item

The yacht Runaway from Peru was first to cross the line at the 2017 Cape2Rio presented by Maserati. Owned and skippered ...

16 January, 2017  |Power Transmission & Geared Drives

According to Herlad Live Eskom has suspended planned supply interruptions to five municipalities‚ saying that payments h...

16 January, 2017  |News Item

Early indications are that our region is enjoying a bumper peak tourism period.

16 January, 2017  |News Item

According to SAnews.gov.za Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, where he is leading ...

News Item

Foreign students boost Cape Town economy

16 January, 2017

Cape Town – More than a thousand foreign students took part in the University of...

Transport / Fleet Management & Finance

On the financial wish list for 2017

13 January, 2017

Although South Africa has little reason for alarm when it comes to the stability...

News Item

10 things South African businesses are most stressed about in 2017

13 January, 2017

Aside from political uncertainty, a tough local and global economy and increasin...

Information Technology

EMSS Group invests in IoT and mobile app company

13 January, 2017

Stellenbosch-based EMSS Group has invested in mobile and Internet of Things (IoT...

News Item

SAREC slams Eskom propaganda on renewable energy cost

12 January, 2017

The South African Renewable Energy Council (SAREC), together with various indepe...

Water Management

Financing of water infrastructure takes centre stage in South Africa

12 January, 2017

Businesses have begun to recognize that inefficient use of natural resources pos...

Property

Expect slowing property price growth in 2017, with a few exceptions

12 January, 2017

The residential property market has had its ups and downs during 2016 as the eco...

News Item

Minister of Energy appoints new CEO for NERSA

12 January, 2017

Tina Joemat-Pettersson, Minister of Energy has appointed Christopher Forlee as C...

Building / Construction

'Transport & Construction' and 'Trucks-Parts & Equipment,' grow your market share

12 January, 2017

'Transport & Construction' a 118 page digest that is Mailed Monthly and dire...

News Item

Showdown looms over SA fuel regulations

11 January, 2017

Government and the car manufacturing industry are headed for a showdown over pro...

News Item

Pharma forecast: 2017 a big year for generics

11 January, 2017

Amid last year’s unprecedented economic challenges of a weakening rand, fluctuat...

News Item

South Africa's BEE legislation: hindering investment or promoting partnerships?

11 January, 2017

South Africa, like other emerging markets, and the rest of the African continent...

News Item

Tourism received record boost from international passengers from June-December 2016

11 January, 2017

New direct flights to Cape Town have given the tourist industry a fabulous boost...

News Item

Cape Town International Airport welcomes its ten-millionth passenger in a year

10 January, 2017

Passengers arriving at Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) on 28th December 2...

Water Management

Water consumption climbs further above targeted levels

10 January, 2017

As water use continues to exceed targeted levels, the City calls on residents to...

Electrical Industry / Cable Accessories

Total air solutions from Electro Air

10 January, 2017

Electro Air, the Airstream Compressors (Pty) Ltd distributor for the Western Cap...

