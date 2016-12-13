Menu

Farm Workers Turn Carbon Credits into Cash

SodaStream defies attack by Nestle and bottled water industry on its environmental campaign

Transnet Appoints Ngqura Liquid Bulk Terminal Operator

The Cape Winemakers Guild welcomes two new members

Cool wind blows at Cape Town Race Week

Farm Workers Turn Carbon Credits into Cash

22 December, 2016  |News Item

Farm Workers Turn Carbon Credits into Cash

A game-changer in Western Cape agriculture has seen farm workers benefiting from carbon credits earned through a climate...

SodaStream defies attack by Nestle and bottled water industry on its environmental campaign

22 December, 2016  |News Item

SodaStream defies attack by Nestle and bottled water industry on its environmental campaign

SodaStream International Ltd. is under a global, coordinated attack by Nestlé and the bottled water industry, for i...

Transnet Appoints Ngqura Liquid Bulk Terminal Operator

20 December, 2016  |News Item

Transnet Appoints Ngqura Liquid Bulk Terminal Operator

The Port of Ngqura is poised to play a vital role in ensuring the security of South Africa’s fuel supply, while creating...

The Cape Winemakers Guild welcomes two new members

20 December, 2016  |Food, Beverage & Wine

The Cape Winemakers Guild welcomes two new members

Two accomplished Stellenbosch winemakers, Bruwer Raats of Raats Family Wines and Morné Vrey of Delaire Graff Estate ...

Electrical Industry / Cable Accessories

Schneider Electric South Africa signs Eya Bantu as an Alliance Partner for the energy sector

Schneider Electric South Africa signs Eya Bantu as…

19 December, 2016

Schneider Electric, a global specialist in energy management and automation toda...

Electrical Industry / Cable Accessories

Parker’s E-Steering offers greater efficiency in commercial vehicle applications

Parker’s E-Steering offers greater efficiency in c…

19 December, 2016

Parker Hannifin, the global leader in motion and control technologies, is now ab...

News Item

World Skills Provincial challenge participants acknowledged

World Skills Provincial challenge participants ack…

19 December, 2016

Western Cape finalists and winners of the provincial leg of the WSSA (WorldSkill...

Maritime Industry

Sea Harvest geared for growth

Sea Harvest geared for growth

15 December, 2016

Over the past two years, Sea Harvest has enjoyed tremendous success and has even...

News Item

City to amplify Cape Town’s standing as a globally competitive business destination

City to amplify Cape Town’s standing as a globally…

15 December, 2016

Patricia de Lille, the Mayor of Cape Town, gives insight regarding the launch of...

Opinion

“Thousands have lived without love, not one without water,” WH Auden

“Thousands have lived without love, not one withou…

15 December, 2016

When is a crisis not a crisis? When you live in South Africa, or that’s the way ...

News Item

Rocla launches Thuthukisa Sanitation Initiative

Rocla launches Thuthukisa Sanitation Initiative

15 December, 2016

The Rocla Thuthukisa Sanitation Initiative (TSI) has launched its Community Cast...

Waste Management & Recycling

Innovative decentralised wastewater system offers massive water and energy-saving benefits

Innovative decentralised wastewater system offers …

15 December, 2016

Maskam Water’s premises in Brackenfell Industria was the venue for the launch of...

News Item

Uber launches self-driving pilot in San Francisco with Volvo Cars

Uber launches self-driving pilot in San Francisco …

14 December, 2016

Uber, the ride-sharing technology company, is expanding its self-driving pilot t...

Electrical Industry / Cable Accessories

Home automation project includes hydronic underfloor heating

Home automation project includes hydronic underflo…

14 December, 2016

Today’s technology makes home automation a very real and practical proposition –...

News Item

Curro Holdings shines at The Sunday Times Top 100 Companies awards

Curro Holdings shines at The Sunday Times Top 100 …

14 December, 2016

Curro Holdings is proud to announce that it secured third place at The Sunday Ti...

Packaging/Machinery/Printing & Converting

Omron’s new 1S servo range boosts machine productivity

Omron’s new 1S servo range boosts machine producti…

14 December, 2016

Omron has launched an innovative new range of servo systems that support advance...

Metals in Industry

SASSDA survey lights the way for possible industry upturn

SASSDA survey lights the way for possible industry…

13 December, 2016

Predictions that 2016 would be another tough year for the stainless steel indust...

News Item

SAICE CEO slams Minister’s MOU for Italian engineering expertise decision

SAICE CEO slams Minister’s MOU for Italian enginee…

13 December, 2016

The South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE) regards government’s ...

Building / Construction

The Technicrete enviro-wall solution

The Technicrete enviro-wall solution

13 December, 2016

Technicrete’s Enviro-Wall is a cost-effective and simple gravity retaining wall ...

Retail

Resilient TFG reports 16,9% retail turnover growth

Resilient TFG reports 16,9% retail turnover growth

13 December, 2016

The TFG Group has announced robust turnover growth of 16,9% to R11,4bn, for the ...

