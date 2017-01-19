26 January, 2017 |News Item
According to SAnews.gov.za South Africa and the United Kingdom have committed to strengthening ties amid preparations by...
26 January, 2017 |Conferences & Expos
With seven months still to go and the two allocated exhibition halls largely booked, industry has demonstrated its stron...
26 January, 2017 |Electrical Industry / Cable Accessories
Most IT firewalls today cannot protect against threats to industrial network traffic, which limits their ability to mini...
26 January, 2017 |Materials Handling & Equipment
Kobold has on offer digital flowmeters, type DMS, that record the mass of gasses and are therefore unaffected by pressur...
25 January, 2017
The impressive Cape Town Stadium, with its idyllic backdrop, is fast becoming So...
25 January, 2017
A fine year all-round has culminated in Goscor Rental Company (GRC) having its b...
25 January, 2017
Seven new signatories were added to The Declaration of the Global Plastics Assoc...
25 January, 2017
The year of 2016 proved to be an exciting year for the team at Cybercellar....
Materials Handling & Equipment
24 January, 2017
SEW-Eurodrive has established a Field Service Department, headed up by newly-app...
24 January, 2017
Renttech South Africa, a leader in the sales and rental of top quality welding, ...
24 January, 2017
Bonginkosi Madikizela, Western Cape Provincial Minister of Human Settlements,&nb...
24 January, 2017
The South African wine industry is going through some tough times, but sustainab...
23 January, 2017
The recent spate of fires in the winelands of the Western Cape has again brought...
Materials Handling & Equipment
23 January, 2017
As a country whose available natural resources need to be conserved and used opt...
Short course MBA / Skills development/ Training
23 January, 2017
The Flooring Industry Training Association (FITA) has grown in membership and st...
20 January, 2017
Cape Town-based Premier Fishing has confirmed its listing on the JSE this year, ...
20 January, 2017
In early December 2016 Microsoft Corporation renewed its Affordable Access Initi...
20 January, 2017
The Minister of Public Enterprises, Lynne Brown, has instructed Eskom to af...
20 January, 2017
In the past year, the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit has undergone a dramatic transf...
Materials Handling & Equipment
19 January, 2017
Konecranes has introduced a rope guide that is a convenient, high-quality, low-c...